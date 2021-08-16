ISP launches investigation after man found dead in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation is underway in Sullivan County

Indiana State Police says Sheriff Clark Cottom found a man dead in his vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Police found the body at County Road 300 North and County Road 225 East.

Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler asked Indiana State Police to lead the investigation. The Vigo County Coroner was also called to assist.

Police haven't released the causes of death or the man's identity, pending a Tuesday afternoon autopsy.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as it becomes available.