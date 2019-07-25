ISP confirms child neglect investigation underway in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A child neglect investigation is underway in Martin County.
That's according to Indiana State Police.
Details surrounding the investigation are unclear at this time.
We are working to learn the condition of the child.
Indiana State Police expects to release more information surrounding the investigation soon.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
