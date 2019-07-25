Clear

ISP confirms child neglect investigation underway in Martin County

Details surrounding the investigation are unclear at this time.

Jul 25, 2019
Posted By: Chris Essex

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A child neglect investigation is underway in Martin County.

That's according to Indiana State Police.

We are working to learn the condition of the child.

Indiana State Police expects to release more information surrounding the investigation soon.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

