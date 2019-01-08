ISP conducts a four-year-long investigation into local business owner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crime investigation spanning four years, involving corrupt business influence, forgery, and counterfeiting charges has wrapped up.

According to court documents, Richard Turriff and James Passwater II are set to appear in court on Thursday.

Indiana State Police first got the tip nearly four years ago.

The tip said Turriff's business, R&R Imports was processing as many as 50,000 auto titles a year.

Turriff processed titles sold in Canada.

State police say Passwater's name was on all of them, yet not all of the handwriting matched his.

A third man, Matthew Newberry claims Turriff used photocopies title applications with Passwater's name already on them.