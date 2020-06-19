ISP and Sullivan County Humane Society seize 38 animals from Sullivan County home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Police and shelter workers seized 38 animals.

We're told by Indiana State Police, this is an ongoing criminal investigation so they're not releasing that many details right now.

The Sullivan County Humane Society is caring for them and they say they're lucky they stepped in when they did.

Shelter workers told News 10 neighbors alerted them that the animals were living in horrifying conditions.

A warrant was issued for the property.

Shelter workers say some of the animals were left starving with no food or water.

Police say officers found dogs in small kennels.

Some of them had untreated wounds.

Julie Tow is the president of the Humane Society.

She told us seeing these animals in this condition is heartbreaking.

"We believe every animal should be taken care of properly. and people in the community need to know if you can't take care of your animal you need to contact the shelter. People in the community kept an eye on it and let us know when things got so deplorable that they couldn't take it anymore," said Tow.

Some of the animals are malnourished or have other health conditions.

Shelter workers say they're working to nurse these animals back to health.

This is a developing story. You can count on us to keep you updated.