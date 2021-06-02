ISP Trooper charged after police accused him of using 'unreasonable discipline,' fracturing a police K9's leg

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Police trooper was charged after he allegedly seriously injured his K9.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Dustan Rubenacker was charged with striking a law enforcement animal.

The investigation started back in March during a training session in Jasper.

Officials say during the training, Rubenacker allegedly used "unreasonable discipline" when his K9, Odin, didn't focus on the correct target.

Several other state police K9 teams were there when the alleged incident happened.

Odin was taken to the vet, where they said the K9 had a serious fracture to his right rear leg.

Rubenacker is set to be in court in Dubois County on July 6. He is currently on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation continues.