Honoring the Badge: ISP Trooper Klun and K-9 Officer Loki

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police Trooper Richard Klun and his K-9 partner “Loki” are recipients of WTHI's Honoring the Badge award.
Klun and Loki work together to keep drugs out of Greene, Monroe and Lawrence Counties.
Trooper Klun is also a School Resource Officer for the Eastern Greene School Corporation.
When Klun is off-duty, he serves as the President of the Bloomfield Youth League. He’s also a full-time student working towards receiving his Bachelor’s degree. Not to mention he’s a husband and father to two girls.
“One of the few times in my life I’ve ever been speechless,” Klun said in reaction to the award. “[I’m] extremely privileged and honored.”
Klun said he enjoys building relationships with students and making the community stronger.
