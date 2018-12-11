ISP Dive Team recovers trooper's stolen gun in private lake

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have found a gun that was stolen from a state trooper's care more than a month ago.

On Tuesday, an ISP Dive Team found that gun.

State Police say tips from the community led them to a private body of water to look for a gun.

They say because of weather conditions they had to call the search off for a few weeks.

Police say Logan Blublaugh is the man that stole the gun.

He was charged with theft, obstruction of justice, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

State police say cases like this show community information is important.

"Anytime that we are investigating a case of this matter that involves a firearm, we do take it seriously and in the past, like in the case...the community stepped up and did provide several tips," State Trooper B.J. Patterson said.

Patterson said as far as the trooper goes, that's all being handled internally.

He did stress that no laws were broken on the trooper's side of things when the gun was stolen.

He did say department procedures weren't properly taken.