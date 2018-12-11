Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

ISP Dive Team recovers trooper's stolen gun in private lake

Indiana State Police have found a gun that was stolen from a state trooper's care more than a month ago.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have found a gun that was stolen from a state trooper's care more than a month ago.

On Tuesday, an ISP Dive Team found that gun.

State Police say tips from the community led them to a private body of water to look for a gun.

They say because of weather conditions they had to call the search off for a few weeks.

Police say Logan Blublaugh is the man that stole the gun.

He was charged with theft, obstruction of justice, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

State police say cases like this show community information is important.

"Anytime that we are investigating a case of this matter that involves a firearm, we do take it seriously and in the past, like in the case...the community stepped up and did provide several tips," State Trooper B.J. Patterson said.

Patterson said as far as the trooper goes, that's all being handled internally.

He did stress that no laws were broken on the trooper's side of things when the gun was stolen.

He did say department procedures weren't properly taken.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marion County prosecutors believe a judge should deny a motion filed by attorneys for Tanoos

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute