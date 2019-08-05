ISP to conduct Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Vigo County this Friday.

The goal is to crack down on impaired driving.

Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said the summer months bring an increase in activity and drunk driving.

“We encourage you to go out, visit with your family and visit with your friends and stuff. Just make the right decision at the end of the evening when it’s time for you to go home that you can get home safely,” Ames said.

He encourages the public to participate in reporting a drunk driver. To do so, call 911 and give a complete description of the vehicle, location and its direction of travel.