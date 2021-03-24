ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 976 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 680,046 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,568 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.



A total of 3,222,944 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,221,661 on Tuesday. A total of 8,697,759 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 2,489,516 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,496,852 first doses and 992,664 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.