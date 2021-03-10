ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 863 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 669,164 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,350 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day. Another 425 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.



To date, 3,161,087 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,156,377 on Tuesday. A total of 8,308,221 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccines become available.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 1,178,265 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 744,712 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.