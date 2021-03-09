ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 16,511 people received a free COVID-19 vaccine during a four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including 4,090 who were vaccinated on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 1,154,141 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 724,587 individuals are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 668,308 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 593 from the previous day. A total of 12,335 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 22 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Appointments for these clinics must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof of residency and eligibility upon arrival. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

To date, 3,156,377 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,153,395 on Monday. A total of 8,274,948 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.