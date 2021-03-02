ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 582 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 662,750 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,192 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day. Another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.



To date, 3,123,029 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,120,195 on Monday. A total of 8,056,112 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, encouraged any eligible Hoosier to sign up now at one of nearly 400 vaccine clinics around the state.

“The vaccine is a simple, safe, and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19,” she said. “It’s an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers.”

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 55 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 1,014,651 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 587,359 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.