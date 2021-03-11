Clear

ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Thursday

As of today, 1,203,613 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 771,091 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 2:09 PM

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 922 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 670,074 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

The totals include 3,964 historical tests affecting 63 individuals from a lab that had not previously submitted that data. All of those results were negative.


A total of 12,382 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 32 from the previous day. Another 420 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

To date, 3,166,538 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,161,087 on Wednesday. A total of 8,353,553 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.

