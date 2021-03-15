ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 421 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 672,967 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,454 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.



To date, 3,185,150 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,182,366 on Sunday. A total of 8,466,256 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with teachers, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 1,276,777 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 837,233 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.