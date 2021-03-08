ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 12,384 people have received a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including 4,169 who were vaccinated on Sunday. The clinic continues through Monday night. All appointments are booked.

As of Monday, 1,113,856 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 703,808 individuals are fully vaccinated.



Additional vaccination clinics are planned for March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. All appointments are full at Ivy Tech, but limited appointments remain at Notre Dame. A clinic also is being planned in Gary for the weekend of March 20. Details will be announced when they are finalized.

Appointments for these clinics must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof of residency and eligibility upon arrival. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 667,736 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 480 from the previous day. A total of 12,315 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 429 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,153,395 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,150,418 on Sunday. A total of 8,255,253 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.