ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 879 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 665,285 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,263 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 32 from the previous day. Another 432 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.



To date, 3,138,643 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,133,323 on Wednesday. A total of 8,171,222 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Hoosiers age 55 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 1,088,419 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 657,741 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting mass vaccination clinics today through Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg, and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. All appointments at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Ivy Tech clinics are booked, but appointments remain available at the Notre Dame clinic. An additional clinic is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20. Details will be announced when they are finalized.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.