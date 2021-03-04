ISDH updates statewide COVID-19 case counts for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that it has filled four days of appointments for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In total, 16,800 people have signed up to be vaccinated between Friday and Monday.

No one who has not registered in advance or who does not meet current eligibility requirements will receive a vaccine. Participants should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street and wear masks while being vaccinated. Proof of Indiana residency and eligibility will be required upon check-in.



Separate instructions for media attending the event will be issued this afternoon.

As of today, 1,061,173 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana and 633,123 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers age 55 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Also on Thursday, the health department announced that 962 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 664,446 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,231 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 32 from the previous day. Another 432 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,133,323 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,127,593 on Wednesday. A total of 8,133,596 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state and its partners are adding more locations for you to get vaccinated including select Meijer, Kroger, & Walmart pharmacies across the state.

Vigo County’s three Kroger locations are included.

All locations will show up on the state's vaccination website.

It's important to note Meijer and Kroger will have their own appointment sign-up areas on their websites.