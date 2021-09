SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health is sending a strike force to Sullivan County this week.

Teams will set up at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday.

You'll be able to stop in from noon until 8 pm both days for a COVID-19 vaccine or test.

You do not have to be a Sullivan County resident to take advantage of the clinic.