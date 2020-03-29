ISDH reports 290 new COVID-19 cases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – More than a thousand COVID-19 tests were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health from Saturday to Sunday.
According to the department of health, another 290 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. A total of 1,514 people in Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-two Hoosiers have died.
Vermillion, Vigo, Sullivan, Knox, Clay and Greene counties are all reporting at least one positive case. Many patients are still waiting on test results.
A total of 9,830 tests have been reported to the state department of health. Those tests were run though the department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private labs.
You can learn more by visit the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
