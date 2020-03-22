ISDH removed Greene County, IN from list of Covid-19 cases

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - About 10 a.m. on Sunday, News 10 received an ISDH news release from the Joint Information Center. The JIC sends at least one update per day on the COVID-19 situation in Indiana. This is where we learn of any deaths caused by or additional cases of COVID-19 in the state. Sunday’s news release contained information regarding Saturday’s reported positive COVID-19 test result from Greene County:

“The dashboard has also been updated to remove a negative case that was incorrectly reported to ISDH as positive from Greene County…”

We immediately wanted to confirm this information to ensure its accuracy. News 10 reached out to a number of sources. We left a voicemail with the Greene County Health Department. We called and spoke with personnel at Greene County General Hospital. We also reached out to the ISDH and the Joint Information System both by phone and by email. It was through email the Joint Information Center confirmed the test from Greene County was, in fact, negative: “The information in this morning’s update is correct. The case that was previously reported as positive in Greene County is in fact negative.”

Log onto https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/ for the latest information from ISDH regarding COVID-19.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

STATEMENT FROM GREENE COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL



"The Greene County Health Department now reports there is not a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county as the state originally reported.

The health department has reported to Greene County General Hospital that it was a reporting error from the state and that the ISDH confirmed that there is not a confirmed case. This test was not conducted in Greene County.

They [Greene County Health Department] said the state is working to correct the mistake.

The state also removed the Greene County case from their official website."

STATEMENT FROM THE STATE OF INDIANA JOINT INFORMATION CENTER

"Cases on the ISDH dashboard are intended to reflect the patient’s county of residence. The patient with the positive test in Greene Co. was determined to have a different county of residence. That was the reason for the dashboard update."