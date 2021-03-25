ISDH partners with Indianapolis Motor Speedway & IU Health for mass vaccination clinic

INDIANAPOLIS- The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IU Health to host a multi-day mass vaccination clinic at the speedway to protect Hoosiers from COVID-19. The Indiana National Guard will support the operation.

“Getting thousands of Hoosiers vaccinated in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that would not be possible without the medical and logistical support of IU Health, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Indiana National Guard,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristana Box, “We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and look forward to getting up to 96,000 shots in arms by the end of April at this special location.”

The clinic will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine and will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

• April 1-3

• April 13-18

• April 24-30

Because the clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only Hoosiers age 18 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at this site. Registration is required in advance at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Appointments will be available Wednesday afternoon.

The speedway is located at 4790 W. 16th St. Entrance will be through Gate 2 off 16th Street. All individuals are asked to wear a mask while being vaccinated.