ISDH: Nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases; 23 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,589 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 149,166 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,727 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 23 from the previous day. Today’s update includes 11 newly confirmed deaths that occurred between Sept. 17 and Oct. 3. Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,564,722 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,555,437 on Sunday. A total of 2,533,863 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.



To find a testing site around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 40,122,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 27,536,000 recoveries and more than 1,114,000 deaths.