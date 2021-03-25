ISDH: More than 1 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health announced today.

A total of 2,548,924 doses have been administered in Indiana since late December. This includes 1,530,403 first doses and 1,018,521 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated as a result.



“Hitting the 1 million mark is an exciting milestone as we look to put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people age 16 and older next Wednesday, I encourage every eligible Hoosier to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible so that they can protect themselves and those they love.”

Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Also Thursday, the health department reported that 977 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 680,998 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,576 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,224,904 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,222,944 on Wednesday. A total of 8,715,517 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.