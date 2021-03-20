ISDH Hoosiers ages 40 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS —Hoosiers ages 40 and older will be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the Indiana Department of Health announced today. This expansion of eligibility to include those ages 40 to 44 will make the vaccine available to more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard & Map

To find testing sites around the state, click here.

Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available starting Monday and will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.