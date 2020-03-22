Clear
ISDH: 201 Covid-19 cases in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health now reports 201 cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 10:53 AM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:32 PM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health now reports 201 cases of Covid-19 in the state. That's according to the agency's latest news release, made public on Sunday morning.

ISDH reported 76 new cases on Sunday, which brings the state's total to 201 cases. So far, four of those cases resulted in death.

ISDH also reports 661 test results. That increases the total number of tests administered in the state to 1,494.

The new COVID-19 cases come from the following counties: 

Bartholomew (4), Boone (1), Delaware (1), Dubois (1), Floyd (1), Franklin (2), Grant (1), Hamilton (8), Hancock (2), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (5), Lake (3), Madison (1), Marion (35), Monroe (1) Morgan (1), Putnam (1), Ripley (1), St. Joseph (2), Scott (1) and Tipton (1) counties.

The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by the county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.

