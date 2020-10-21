ISDH: 1,766 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,766 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.

To date, a total of 152,396 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,790 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day.

Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,581,109 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,572,350 on Tuesday. A total of 2,574,800 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.



To find a testing site around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

