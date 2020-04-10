Clear

IRS says stimulus payments will begin next week

The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that some stimulus payments will start going out next week, starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) -- The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that some stimulus payments will start going out next week, starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit.

The first round of direct-deposit payments will be made automatically to qualifying taxpayers.

Social Security beneficiaries will also receive their payments automatically. Those payments will go out "in the near future," the IRS said Friday.

The timeline keeps the first payments on the schedule promised by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said April 2 that the payments would begin going out within two weeks. He had earlier pushed for distributions, part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March, to start as early as April 6.

Others -- including people who haven't filed returns, authorized direct deposits, or receive Social Security -- will likely have to wait weeks and even months before seeing their money. Some will have to first file a return or register online in order to receive the payment.

Also on Friday, the IRS launched a new tool to help low-income people who aren't normally required to file returns to input some basic information so that they can receive the stimulus money. They'll have to provide their Social Security number, name, address, and the number of their dependents -- as well as bank account information if they want to receive a direct deposit.

Next week, the IRS is planning to roll out a web portal that will give people whose bank account information is not on file with the agency the ability to submit it in order to get their stimulus payments faster, without waiting for paper checks. It will also help people check on the status of their payments.

See how much you're eligible for here:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Dugger Union highlights seniors' acccomplisments

Image

Can you be charged with violating local travel orders?

Image

'What are we doing that the world needs?' A small business makes a big impact by making masks

Image

Consumer alert storm chasers

Image

Friday: Sunny, cool. High: 53.

Image

All-Star Series Cancelled

Image

Spring Seniors talk about NCAA granting extra year

Image

Surveillance Video Shows $1,000 Chainsaw being stolen from Local Business

Image

Vigo County Parks Department pushes back the start of the camping season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus