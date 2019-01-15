IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes

Clear
Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Internal Revenue Service is recalling about 46,000 of its employees furloughed by the government shutdown - nearly 60 percent of its workforce - to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won't be paid.

With the official start of the tax filing season coming Jan. 28, the Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the disruption in government services caused by the partial shutdown now in its fourth week. There had been growing concern that the shutdown would delay refunds going out because the money wouldn't be available for them from Congress.

Last week, the administration said customary shutdown policies will be reversed to make the money available and refund payments on time possible.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

