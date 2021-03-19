IRS Changes Important Tax Information

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The IRS has made some important changes to the 2020 tax season, less than a month before the deadline.

The IRS has pushed the deadline back for filing federal taxes.

The IRS also determined that the first $10,000 of unemployment a person received will be tax-free.

These changes still need to be approved by Indiana officials before it takes affect.

The Indiana General Assembly will not meet until after the current tax due date has passed.

"If they don't conform to the IRS' law that they passed, there's going to be a lot of amended returns.

We need to get our leaders together and they need to call an emergency session to sort this out," said Michael Perkins, Owner of Larrison Tax Service.