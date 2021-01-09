INDOT wants to remind drivers to slow down

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Winter is among the most dangerous times of the year for drivers. And the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to remind you to slow down.

Salt trucks and plows have been and will continue to be out and about throughout the Wabash Valley. You’ll likely notice their flashing yellow lights when they are in operation.

Most of these trucks will only be going 30 to 35 mph. Slow down and give them and yourself plenty of room on the roadway.

INDOT’s Communication Director for West-Central Indiana, Debbie Calder, says snowplow drivers see accidents that can be prevented if you just take your time.

“We want to keep everybody safe and the drivers as well. You know, we hear stories from our drivers that somebody goes passing them on the interstate and the next thing they know, they’re spinning out in front of them.”

Calder recommends drivers to visit INDOT’s website where they have multiple resources to help plan your commute, especially during winter weather. You can visit INDOT's website by clicking here.