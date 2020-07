VIGO/CLAY COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced some bridgework on Wednesday.

It involves bridges in Clay and Vigo Counties, and it starts on Monday.

You might notice some temporary traffic signals during construction.

Locations

State Road 641 bridge

State Road 46 over Slough Creek

Old State Road 63 over Hayworth Slough

State Road 59 over Old Wabash - Erie Canal

The project should be wrapped up by October 17.