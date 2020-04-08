Clear
INDOT to issue permits for food trucks at rest stops, including Vigo County

(INDIANA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION)

A Vigo County rest stop is among several that could host food trucks under a program through INDOT to ensure truckers and other essential travelers have options for food.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Interstate 70 exit in Vigo County is one of several in the State of Indiana that will be able to host food trucks at rest areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to offer food and beverage options at certain rest stops for commercial truck drivers and motorists doing essential travel. This includes Clear Creek Welcome Center EB I-70 at Mile Marker 2.

Many of truck drivers are reporting limited availability of food and beverages options near highways across the country due to public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

INDOT will issue two permits for food trucks to operate between the hours of 7:00AM and 7:00PM each day on a first-come, first-served basis for each of the following rest area locations. Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.

Interested applicants should review the “Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service” document.

All submitted applications must include:

  • Proof of a current liability insurance policy;
  • A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16-42-1-6 and 410 IAC 7-24-107; and
  • Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.

Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov.

Applications are being accepted immediately.

