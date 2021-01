WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As talk of unemployment is high right now, the Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual event that could help you...and it all starts with the click of a mouse.

A virtual career day is set for Wednesday, January 20.

It runs from 4 pm to 5 pm. It will teach you about employment with INDOT. Registration is not required.

You will be able to access the job fair at this link.