INDOT to hold virtual job fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State leaders are working to help Hoosiers find work during this coronavirus pandemic.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual job fair.
It will feature more than 1,000 construction positions.
The virtual fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 16th at 10 a.m.
This will touch on what INDOT does, benefits and how to apply for jobs.
You will need to register for the job fair.
