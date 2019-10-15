INDOT to add new safety features to Interstate 70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers can expect to see some new safety additions on Interstate 70 in the coming months.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be adding several new features to help better communicate with drivers.

George Goetz lives in Terre Haute.

He said hasn't used Interstate 70 as much as he used too because of construction and travel delays.

He said these new tools could change that.

"I think it will be very helpful. Like I said, if you're traveling on it and you don't want to be delayed by the stops, you can actually detour off and go around it, and then merge back on later, or just wait altogether. I mean just being informed is nice," said Goetz.

One of the new features on I-70 is live cameras.

They will allow drivers to see what the roadways look like at a certain time before they head out.

The three message boards will be located near the Indiana and Illinois state line, near the 10-mile marker eastbound and another near the 16-mile marker westbound.

Here's what they can do:

"It can maybe warn motorists of construction ahead. Maybe there's an accident at a certain mile marker. We can let motorists know of that, and to reduce their speed, or also possibly suggest alternate routes," said Debbie Calder with INDOT.

Those at INDOT said the goal is to make sure everyone gets home safe.

"It's just something that is a tool in our arsenal that will be able to communicate with motorists, and hopefully improve safety out on the interstate," said Calder.

Goetz hopes these new features catch on quickly and continue to be added across the state.

"It would be nice to have them on 41 north and south of Terre Haute. I mean as far as all the way to Chicago, or as south to Kentucky line. Quite a few areas there with a lot of traffic," said Goetz.

INDOT said drivers can expect to see some of these new features as early as next July.

Everything is expected to be installed in 2021.