Clear

INDOT to add new safety features to Interstate 70

Starting as early as next July, drivers can expect to see nine traffic cameras along the first 16 miles of Interstate 70. There will also be three message boards added to pass along messages like upcoming traffic delays or construction to drivers.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers can expect to see some new safety additions on Interstate 70 in the coming months.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be adding several new features to help better communicate with drivers.

George Goetz lives in Terre Haute.

He said hasn't used Interstate 70 as much as he used too because of construction and travel delays.

He said these new tools could change that.

"I think it will be very helpful. Like I said, if you're traveling on it and you don't want to be delayed by the stops, you can actually detour off and go around it, and then merge back on later, or just wait altogether. I mean just being informed is nice," said Goetz.

One of the new features on I-70 is live cameras.

They will allow drivers to see what the roadways look like at a certain time before they head out.

The three message boards will be located near the Indiana and Illinois state line, near the 10-mile marker eastbound and another near the 16-mile marker westbound.

Here's what they can do:

"It can maybe warn motorists of construction ahead. Maybe there's an accident at a certain mile marker. We can let motorists know of that, and to reduce their speed, or also possibly suggest alternate routes," said Debbie Calder with INDOT.

Those at INDOT said the goal is to make sure everyone gets home safe.

"It's just something that is a tool in our arsenal that will be able to communicate with motorists, and hopefully improve safety out on the interstate," said Calder.

Goetz hopes these new features catch on quickly and continue to be added across the state.

"It would be nice to have them on 41 north and south of Terre Haute. I mean as far as all the way to Chicago, or as south to Kentucky line. Quite a few areas there with a lot of traffic," said Goetz.

INDOT said drivers can expect to see some of these new features as early as next July.

Everything is expected to be installed in 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Chance of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ivy Tech program works to stop repeat prison offenders through education

Image

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

Mural Project in Putnam County is Now Complete

Image

INDOT to add new safety features to Interstate 70

Image

Child in yard hit in northern Vigo County crash

Image

Fall Foliage Late again

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Local utility workers to take part in Lineman's Rodeo

Image

Indiana State University hosts its first child wellness conference

Image

More than 300 Vincennes kids now have easier access to medical care

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis