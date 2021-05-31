INDOT set to roll its TrafficWise service into new 'Cars Program'

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will make changes to its traffic monitoring system.

INDOT's TrafficWise will become part of the 'Cars Program.' That means all the traffic information you need will be in one place.

It should make things easier when you plan to travel.

While using the Cars Program, you'll see things like cameras, message boards, travel time signs, road closures, and road conditions.

INDOT also has plans to add snow plow cameras.

The change will happen in August.