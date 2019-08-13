INDOT ready to open two median U-turns in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHII) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says it is set to open two median U-turns in Knox County on Wednesday.
In June, crews started work to change U.S. 41/Old U.S. 41 and U.S. 41/Freelandville Road into median U-turns.
Once the lanes open on Wednesday, the old median crossovers at both locations will be permanently closed and then removed.
