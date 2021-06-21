INDOT is hiring, and pay starts at $19 an hour

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring - and pay starts at $19 an hour.

INDOT's West Central District is hosting two hiring events this week.

One is happening at the Crawfordsville Subdistrict Office from 10 am to 3 pm on Thursday. The other is at the Frankfort office at the same time.

INDOT is trying to fill full-time positions, ranging from highway maintenance workers, mechanics, engineers, and inspectors.

Summer seasonal workers are also needed.

You do not need to register for the hiring events, but you will need to wear a mask.