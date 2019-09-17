INDOT holds Terre Haute job fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute had the chance to learn about job opportunities on Tuesday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation held a job fair.
INDOT officials were on-site to answer questions.
Many of the positions would be seasonal. Organizers say the winter months are a very difficult time.
"It seems like every year it becomes a little bit more challenging to find qualified snow plow drivers to drive here in southwestern Indiana...and throughout the state really," Jason Tille from INDOT said.
Pay starts at $16 an hour for many of the jobs.
