INDOT hosting hiring fair in Terre Haute Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WITH) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is recruiting.
A statewide hiring fair is happening this Tuesday.
We have more on the job fair planned in Terre Haute.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the INDOT facility on East Sony Drive.
INDOT needs to fill 100 seasonal and full-time positions.
Seasonal jobs are available from November through March.
The starting pay is $16 an hour.
INDOT is also offering signing bonuses.
That includes a $250 sign-on bonuses and a $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates.
Those interested in applying at the job fair should come with proof of a commercial driver's license, and a high school diploma or a GED.
To learn more about open positions, you can head to INDOT's website.
