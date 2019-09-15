INDOT hosting hiring fair in Terre Haute Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WITH) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is recruiting.

A statewide hiring fair is happening this Tuesday.

We have more on the job fair planned in Terre Haute.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the INDOT facility on East Sony Drive.

INDOT needs to fill 100 seasonal and full-time positions.

Seasonal jobs are available from November through March.

The starting pay is $16 an hour.

INDOT is also offering signing bonuses.

That includes a $250 sign-on bonuses and a $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates.

Those interested in applying at the job fair should come with proof of a commercial driver's license, and a high school diploma or a GED.

To learn more about open positions, you can head to INDOT's website.