INDOT hands over control of a section of US 40 to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is relinquishing a stretch of US 40 in Vigo County.

It's in the western portion of the county from West Terre Haute to near the state line.

Vigo County will take over the section of the road.

The change stems from an agreement in the 90s. It said when 641 was complete, the local bodies would take over US 40.

INDOT will give the county $250,000 in the exchange.

Commissioner Chris Switzer told us it would allow for improved road maintenance.

"Hopefully, it'll be a good road for us, and there won't be any issues. Some of the mall drainage issues get discovered out there, and we can take care of it with our local forces. Hopefully, we'll be able to improve some of those things," Switzer said.

The City of West Terre Haute has already taken over the stretch of 40 in the city limits.