INDOT closing portion of Interstate 465 Friday for 15 days

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says it’s closing a portion of Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
INDOT says all lanes of I-465 will be closed from I-65 on the south side to I-70 on the east side for 15 days and will reopen on Aug. 24. The closure includes the intersection of I-74 taking traffic to and from southeastern Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio.
As part of the closure, INDOT says Old U.S. 421 and the Shadeland Avenue collector lanes also will be closed.
