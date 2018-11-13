INDOT app will help you check the roads as winter moves in

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Winter weather is coming up quickly.
The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to make sure you have the tools to stay safe when you hit the road.
The INDOT mobile app gives you important traffic information year around.
It can send you notifications about road conditions, travel advisories, and much more.
You can find the app for your iPhone here and your Android phone here.
