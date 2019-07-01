INDOT announces reopening of SR 54

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An unofficial detour for the closed road has been in place for a month. Residents along Holtsclaw road say there are two big issues with that detour. Those issues are speed and cars not having enough room on the small roads.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced changes that could help to reduce the amount of traffic on Holtsclaw. INDOT will be re-opening state road 54 with restrictions. Signals will be used to direct traffic. The restrictions will close the intersection of Crowe road and state road 54. INDOT hopes to have these restrictions in place by the end of the week.

In the meantime, residents hope drivers will pay attention to their surroundings. Eve Sparks lives along Holtsclaw road.

Sparks says, "It's not that we don't want the traffic to be here. It is a county road. People pay taxes. We get that. Just slow down like you've got some common sense."