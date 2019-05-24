INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced plans to close a Vigo County road for a day later this month.
INDOT says State Road 42 will close on Wednesday, May 29.
It will be closed about two miles east of State Road 46, weather permitting.
They plan to replace a culvert pipe.
Officials say they expect to have the road closed from 7:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
