INDOT announces construction on US 41 bridge

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The US 41 bridge over the White River was constructed in the 1950s.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation call the fix a "mill and fill."

About two inches of asphalt will be removed. New asphalt will then be laid. Additionally, INDOT crews will address deterioration, cracks, and other issues with the bridge.

Bids for the project go out in May. INDOT hopes to start the project in July. They believe one side will be done by the end of the year. The other side will be completed in 2020.

During construction, INDOT will route traffic down to one lane in each direction.

Jason tiller with INDOT says motorists need to be prepared for delays, "It's going to be a little less of a capacity for folks. They're going to have to leave a little extra time. Slow down a little bit in the work zone. So people will need to be aware of that. But there will be access there."