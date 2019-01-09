Clear

INDOT announces construction on US 41 bridge

Construction will begin in July on the White River bridge in southern Knox county.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The US 41 bridge over the White River was constructed in the 1950s.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation call the fix a "mill and fill."

About two inches of asphalt will be removed. New asphalt will then be laid. Additionally, INDOT crews will address deterioration, cracks, and other issues with the bridge.

Bids for the project go out in May. INDOT hopes to start the project in July. They believe one side will be done by the end of the year. The other side will be completed in 2020.

During construction, INDOT will route traffic down to one lane in each direction.

Jason tiller with INDOT says motorists need to be prepared for delays, "It's going to be a little less of a capacity for folks. They're going to have to leave a little extra time. Slow down a little bit in the work zone. So people will need to be aware of that. But there will be access there."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

Image

Mindful Eating

Image

Urgent care numbers are up

Image

Headstone knocked over at Parke County Cemetery

Image

Woman charged after allegedly bringing gun in school

Image

Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks snow

Image

White River Bridge receives work

Image

Clabber Girl sign makeover continues

Image

Vigo County Sherriff's Office gets new vehicles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community