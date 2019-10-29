INDOT: Bridge closure delayed due to weather

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has delayed the closure of the State Road 163 Bridge over the Wabash River near Clinton.

INDOT announced Tuesday the Henry Dana Washburn Memorial Bridge will now close Thursday, October 31 at 9:00pm. The closure is due to weather concerns

The bridge will reopen to one lane of traffic at 6:00am on Tuesday, November 5. A contractor will pour the deck during the closure. The official detour is from U.S. 41 to U.S. 36 to S.R. 63 and back.

This project was awarded to Force Construction Co., Inc. for $5.3 million. The S.R. 163 Bridge deck will be replaced and widened. This project also included a bridge replacement on S.R. 71 over the Little Vermillion River that was completed last year.

The work is scheduled to be completed by November 26.