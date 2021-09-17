Four Hundred Million Dollar Jackpots for Indiana Lotteries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hoosiers can press their luck this weekend with Indiana's state lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $405 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, September 17th at 11 p.m.

If you're feeling really lucky, the Powerball also has a drawing.

The Powerball drawing is Saturday, September 18th, and has an estimated jackpot of $457 million.

Maui's store clerk Jennifer Baraffet says lottery tickets are a hot selling item.

"We have a lot of people buy lottery," she said. "Probably every other customer it seems like."