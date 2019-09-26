INBiz Roadshow looks to help small business owners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Secretary of State's Office is making stops in the Wabash Valley this week.
It's for the INBiz Roadshow.
INBiz is a resource for business owners that helps them register and manage a business while making sure it falls in line with state laws and regulations.
Representatives were in Terre Haute on Thursday to spread the word on the INBiz Portal.
There will be two more shows on Friday, the first at 9:00 a.m. at the Clinton Public Libray and another at noon in the Sullivan Civic Center.
