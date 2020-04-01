Clear

IN reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths; adds 409 new cases

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 11:12 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI / ISDH) —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 409 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 2,565 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Sixty-five Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths have occurred over multiple days and are reported based on when data are received by ISDH.

To date, 14,375 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 13,373 on Tuesday.

According to the Vigo County Health Department website, Vigo County has 7 confirmed cases and 2 deaths.

Sullivan County reports 3 confirmed cases. Clay County & Vermillion County both report 1 case.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 159. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (49), Hendricks (21), Johnson (17) and Lake (25).

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.

Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

